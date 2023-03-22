Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $169,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

