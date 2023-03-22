Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,028,000.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
