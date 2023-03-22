Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Raised by Nekton Capital Ltd.

Nekton Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the quarter. Qiagen makes up about 20.1% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nekton Capital Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Qiagen worth $88,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 102,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

