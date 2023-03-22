Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Trading Up 9.8%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 211,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 986,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Quantum Computing Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

