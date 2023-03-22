QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $57.73 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

