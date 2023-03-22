QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.65 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $685.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030465 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00198877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,715.10 or 0.99976938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00162517 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $686.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.