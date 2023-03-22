QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $686.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00030460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00200037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,374.20 or 1.00017814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00162517 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $686.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

