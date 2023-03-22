Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lifted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 4.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.26. 327,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

