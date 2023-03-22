Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 516,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

