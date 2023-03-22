Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hershey (HSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hershey (NYSE: HSY):

3/20/2023 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $237.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2023 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2023 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $277.00.

1/31/2023 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.74. The company had a trading volume of 72,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $247.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

