ReddCoin Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $2,851.18 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00301153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

