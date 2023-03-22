Rede Wealth LLC Has $539,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after buying an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after buying an additional 532,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,553. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
