Rede Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. 497,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,196. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

