Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of RWT opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

