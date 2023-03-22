Refined Wealth Management Has $8.20 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management owned 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,744,000 after buying an additional 92,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 230,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,451. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

