Refined Wealth Management Sells 7,253 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Refined Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.3% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

