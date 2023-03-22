Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Up 0.9%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.56. 18,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 26,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

