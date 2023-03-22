Render Token Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00004824 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $497.32 million and $65.16 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

