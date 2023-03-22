Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Sells $44,154.54 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,154.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 666,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,515.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 20th, Larry Steinberg sold 11,728 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $30,023.68.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $13,322.54.

NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 579,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 101.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RENT. Barclays cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

