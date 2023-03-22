Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Sells $44,154.54 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,154.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 666,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,515.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Larry Steinberg sold 11,728 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $30,023.68.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $13,322.54.
Rent the Runway Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 579,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RENT. Barclays cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Further Reading
