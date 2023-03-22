Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Cara Schembri Sells 10,749 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $29,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,567.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RENT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 579,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth about $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

