Request One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $100.66 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00030357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00199830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,242.74 or 0.99955087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10258122 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,505,748.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

