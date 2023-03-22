Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Quilter (QLT)

Quilter (LON: QLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2023 – Quilter had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 125 ($1.54). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Quilter had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 76 ($0.93). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Quilter had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/9/2023 – Quilter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Quilter had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

Quilter Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QLT stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.86 ($1.04). The company had a trading volume of 1,708,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 707.17, a PEG ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.81. Quilter plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.20 ($1.87).

Quilter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

