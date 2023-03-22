Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.65 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.88 ($0.24). Approximately 167,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 120,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.23 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 24 ($0.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £423.34 million, a P/E ratio of -662.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

