Revain Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $45.46 million and approximately $296,365.26 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00357883 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.65 or 0.26012219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010159 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

