Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 492 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 480,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,655 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

