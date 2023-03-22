Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,742. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

