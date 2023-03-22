Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,640 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

