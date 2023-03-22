Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Invests $292,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,531,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $75.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

