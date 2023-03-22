Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,130 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 129,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 45,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 19,454,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,273,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

