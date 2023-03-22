Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BMY remained flat at $67.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,543. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
