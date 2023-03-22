Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 237,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Blackstone by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,361. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

