Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,843,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,949,766. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $180.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

