Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,300 ($65.09) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.10) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($82.28) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($88.42) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.40) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,123.08 ($75.19).

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 21 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,319 ($65.32). 1,890,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,141. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The company has a market cap of £66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.40, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,977.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,485.50.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.73), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($157,595.16). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

