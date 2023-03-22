Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.02 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $400.62 million and $5.02 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,858.51 or 0.06799676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,558 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,927.92680106 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $15,353,843.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

