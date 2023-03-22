Rodgers & Associates LTD Cuts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 952,881 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after acquiring an additional 948,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.