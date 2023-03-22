Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $16.60 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

