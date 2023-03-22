Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $5.35 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IEFA opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

