Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 17,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 103,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

