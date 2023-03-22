Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 2,061 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.