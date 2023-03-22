Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

CB traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.77. The company had a trading volume of 384,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,392. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

