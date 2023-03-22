Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.48. The stock had a trading volume of 234,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,041. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

