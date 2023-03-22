Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,052. The company has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

