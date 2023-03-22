Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $6.21 Million Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 1.12% of Artesian Resources worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

