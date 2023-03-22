Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 128 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 250,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,155. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

