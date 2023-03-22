Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 3,074 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $44,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 501,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

ADP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.60. 348,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

