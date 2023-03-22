Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.63% of Exponent worth $31,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 130,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.