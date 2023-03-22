Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 3.9%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 347,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,708,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,121,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,929 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 354,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 293,459 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

