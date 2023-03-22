Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5,003.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 87,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,940. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

