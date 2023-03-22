Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TIP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.63. 235,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,673. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

