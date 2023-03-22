Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $176.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,828,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 3.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $176,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 804,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 209,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,417. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

